Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Increased by 5.84% to 85.10

The average one-year price target for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been revised to 85.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.84% from the prior estimate of 80.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.85 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.54% from the latest reported closing price of 82.19 / share.

Micron Technology Declares $0.12 Dividend

On September 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023 received the payment on October 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $82.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 1.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MU is 0.47%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 1,026,940K shares. The put/call ratio of MU is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 37,639K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,015K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 37,290K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,165K shares, representing a decrease of 39.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MU by 20.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,098K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,145K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 11.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,319K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,057K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 23,647K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,760K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Micron Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

It is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through its global brands - Micron® and Crucial® - its broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, its memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking.

