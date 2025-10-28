Micron Technology (MU) Price Target Increased by 15.80% to 205.22

The average one-year price target for Micron Technology (NasdaqGS:MU) has been revised to $205.22 / share. This is an increase of 15.80% from the prior estimate of $177.22 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $87.14 to a high of $288.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.52% from the latest reported closing price of $221.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is an increase of 145 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MU is 0.43%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 1,062,310K shares. The put/call ratio of MU is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 70,808K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,282K shares , representing an increase of 23.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 66.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,939K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,199K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 29.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,723K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,959K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 29.13% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 31,466K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,281K shares , representing a decrease of 18.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,690K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,376K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MU by 27.88% over the last quarter.

