Micron Technology (MU) Announces Availability of New Product

Micron Technology, Inc. MU has announced the availability of its Crucial LPCAMM2, a laptop memory form factor that has LPDDR5X mobile memory integrated into it. This setup enhances the performance of laptops for professionals and creators.

This newly introduced memory solution uses 58% less active power, saves 64% of space, consumes less than 80% standby power and is 1.3 times faster compared with DDR5 SODIMMs. The LPCAMM2 provides speeds of up to 7,500MT/s and fills all 128 bits of CPU bus width, making it ideal for mobile workstations with advanced AI workflows and creative needs. Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 mobile workstations will be the first device to incorporate this technology

Thin laptops and mobile workstations integrated with this technology will be able to provide longer work hours, extended battery life, improved space and power consumption, and better performance compared with the predecessors. Moreover, the LPCAMM2 memory module comes with an upgradeable memory chipset that is not soldered. This will enable users to improve their workflows by swapping the memory modules based on their project needs. The LPCAMM2 is also designed to work without cooling fans, making it thin and portable.

Micron Technology is expanding its Crucial memory lineup offering. Notably, the Crucial memory lineup, which is mainly dedicated to gaming, content creation and high-powered computing workflow, has undergone a number of recent launches, including the Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro Portable SSDs and Crucial T500 SSD. The company has also launched Gen5 Consumer NVMe SSD and plug-and-play high-performance DRAM to serve the gaming, creative and HPC market.

MU also offers a wide range of products for servers and smartphones, including DRAM and NAND offerings. DRAM is essential for PCs and servers, while NAND is crucial for smartphones and SSDs. The company's presence in the SSD market is growing steadily.

Micron Technology anticipates increased 5G adoption, the emergence of foldable smartphones and advancements in AR/VR, driving content growth and boosting smartphone sales. MU’s SSD products benefit from the demand for thinner laptops and tablets to place the company favorably in the market.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, MU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have rallied 96% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Arista Networks ANET and Salesforce CRM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 10 cents to $23.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 216.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks' 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $7.49 in the past 30 days. Shares of ANET have surged 101.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $9.71 in the past 60 days. Shares of CRM have jumped 39.3% in the past year.

