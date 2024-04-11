News & Insights

Markets
MU

Micron Technology Issues Update Regarding Earthquake; No Impact To Long-term DRAM Supply Capability

April 11, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) said it currently estimates that the earthquake in Taiwan will result in an impact of up to a mid-single digit percentage of a calendar quarter's company-level DRAM supply. The company is not yet at full DRAM production following the earthquake, but its fab activity is recovering well.

Micron Technology noted that there is no permanent impact on facilities, infrastructure or tools and there is no impact to its long-term DRAM supply capability. The company believes that past investment to make its infrastructure more robust and resilient has been beneficial in the recovery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.