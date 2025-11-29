Markets
Micron Technology To Invest $9.6 Bln In Japan AI Chip Plant : Report

November 29, 2025 — 05:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU) plans to spend 1.5 trillion yen or $9.6 billion to build a new semiconductor plant in western Japan, according to a report from the Nikkei newspaper. The facility will focus on producing advanced memory chips designed for artificial intelligence applications.

The move highlights Micron's strategy to diversify its chip production beyond Taiwan, a region long central to global semiconductor manufacturing. By expanding into Japan, the company aims to strengthen supply chain resilience and meet growing demand for AI-related hardware.

The new factory will manufacture high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are essential for powering AI processors such as those developed by Nvidia Corp. These next-generation chips are expected to play a critical role in accelerating computing performance for artificial intelligence workloads.

