Micron Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MU) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Micron Technology's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Micron Technology is:

13% = US$5.9b ÷ US$44b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Micron Technology's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Micron Technology's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 16%. Despite this, Micron Technology's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Micron Technology's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:MU Past Earnings Growth December 14th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is MU worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MU is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Micron Technology Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Micron Technology has a low three-year median payout ratio of 1.9% (or a retention ratio of 98%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 3.4% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Micron Technology's future ROE will rise to 18% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Micron Technology has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

