News & Insights

US Markets
MU

Micron Technology Frankfurt-listed shares down 6% after China ban

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 22, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Danilo Masoni for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Frankfurt-listed shares in Micron Technology MU.O fell 6% in thin early morning deals on Monday after Beijing banned the U.S. firm from selling memory chips to key domestic industries.

China's cyberspace regulator said late on Sunday that Micron, the biggest U.S. memory chipmaker, had failed its network security review and that it would block operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.