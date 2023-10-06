Micron Technology (BER:MTE) Price Target Increased by 9.23% to 76.65

The average one-year price target for Micron Technology (BER:MTE) has been revised to 76.65 / share. This is an increase of 9.23% from the prior estimate of 70.17 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.18 to a high of 100.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.00% from the latest reported closing price of 64.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Micron Technology. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTE is 0.48%, a decrease of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 1,019,508K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 52,165K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,456K shares, representing a decrease of 36.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 28.31% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 38,015K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,950K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 2.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,145K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,784K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 2.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,057K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,462K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 3.06% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 24,902K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,378K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTE by 24.61% over the last quarter.

