Micron Technology and Harley-Davidson have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 14, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Micron Technology MU as the Bull of the Day and Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Eni S.p.A E, Equinor ASA EQNR and BP plc BP.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company Micron Technology is one of the world’s leading providers of semiconductor memory solutions. Through global brands, namely Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix, Micron manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies, including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D XPoint memory, and other technologies. Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking, and mobile products. The company’s mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.

AI Buildout Drives High-Bandwidth Memory Demand

Micron has become a leader in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) category. HBM is a critical part of the infrastructure needed to run AI models. Micron’s HBM3E and newly shipped HBM4 modules (used in platforms like NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin) consume 30% less power consumption than competitors. As a result, Micron’s HBM market shares have more than doubled from 9% in late 2024 to ~20% today.

Micron: Constrained Supply + Overwhelming Demand

Micron has already announced that its HBM capacity is sold out through 2026, providing investors with fundamental certainty in the intermediate term. Last quarter, Micron posted exceptional financial performance, with record earnings results. The company reported revenue of $23.86B, up 196% year-over-year. Meanwhile, EPS of $12.20 far exceeded Wall Street estimates of $9. Micron has beaten Zacks Consensus Estimates for 12 consecutive quarters. However, MU is not merely limping over Wall Street estimates; its beating them handily. Over the past four quarters, MU has beaten Zacks Consensus Estimates by an average of 21.74%.

Not only is Micron bringing in record revenue, its profit margins on that revenue also continue to print fresh highs.

Micron will Benefit from the Agentic & Physical AI Waves

Although it may be hard for investors to believe, all else equal, Micron will benefit even more from the next waves of the AI revolution (Agentic & physical AI). Agentic and physical AI will mean that AI will no longer be confined to massive data centers but will also move to local devices like PCs and smartphones. As a result, demand for Micron’s memory solutions will only increase from current levels. Meanwhile, self-driving computers will require massive quantities of DRAM and NAND, further diversifying Micron’s revenue. With this in mind, Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates see Micron’s earnings soaring more than 6x in 2026 and another 64% in 2027!

Micron’s Technicals are Promising

After quadrupling, Micron shares have been basing for twelve weeks. Two weeks ago, shares shook below the moving averages, shaking out “weak hands.” Should the stock breakout from the current base structure, the Fibonacci extensions suggest a reasonable target is ~$550.

Bottom Line

Micron is at the epicenter of the AI revolution, evolving from a traditional memory supplier into a high-performance powerhouse. Last quarter, the company delivered record earnings. Meanwhile, Micron will only benefit further from as memory demand soars due to the Agentic and physical AI buildout.

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company Harley-Davidson Inc. is one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers in the world. The Milwaukee, WI-based-Harley Davidson has reportable segments, including Harley Davidson Motor Company (HDMC), Harley Davidson Financial Services (HDFS), and LiveWire. HDMC accounts for more than ¾ quarters of the company’s revenues and includes the design, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products.

The HDFS segment accounts for nearly 20% of revenues and provides financing, servicing, and retail consumer loans for its Harley Davidson motorcycles. Finally, the LiveWire unit includes marketing and sales of HOG’s electric motorcycles and bicycle products and accounts for less than 1% of total revenues.

Tariffs Pressure Harley Davidson Margins

The Trump Administration’s tariff policy is negatively impacting Harley-Davidson’s margins. Although Harley-Davidson is an American company, it sources its parts from Asia, Europe, and Latin America. HDMC’s gross margin fell to 24.2% in 2025 from 28% in 2024, with tariffs costing $67 million in 2025. In 2026, the company estimates $75-$105 million in new or higher tariff costs, based on current rates relative to the 2024 baseline.

Affordability & Macro Environment

Lofty interest rates, weak consumer confidence, higher oil prices, and inflationary concerns are weighing on Harley-Davidson demand. Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that HOG’s earnings-per-share will plunge nearly 60% in 2026 as revenue growth is expected to be stagnant for the foreseeable future.

Consumer Preferences are Changing

Baby boomers comprise the vast majority of Harley-Davidson buyers. However, baby boomers are quickly aging out of the motorcycle market. Meanwhile, the company is struggling to capture the Millennial and Gen X markets, which prefer Harley-Davidson’s European and Japanese competition.

HOG: Relative Weakness

Over the past three years, HOG shares have lost nearly 40% of their value while the S&P 500 Index has gained 72%. Not only does this exhibit relative weakness, but it also shows that there is a very high opportunity cost in owning lagging HOG shares.

Bottom Line

Despite its status as a global icon, Harley-Davidson faces a steep uphill climb as it navigates a perfect storm of economic and demographic headwinds. Between the tightening grip of international trade tariffs and a shrinking customer base, the company’s traditional business model is under significant duress.

Additional content:

E Stock Nears 52-Week High: A Smart Bet Amid Rising Oil Prices?

Eni S.p.A shares are rapidly climbing toward its 52-week high of $58, closing at $56.43 on April 10. E is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy. Eni operates through four business segments, which include Exploration & Production, Global Gas & LNG Portfolio, Power, Refining and Chemicals, and Enilive and Plenitude.

The company's Exploration & Production segment is primarily involved in the exploration, field development and production of oil and natural gas across several countries worldwide, along with LNG-related businesses. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio engages in the wholesale supply and sale of natural gas through pipelines and LNG. The Power business sells electricity in the Italian market. The Refining and Chemicals business underscores E’s presence in downstream activities. Enilive and Plenitude cover the company’s biofuels operations and renewables & retail energy business, respectively.

Over the past year, E stock has gained 111.6%, surpassing the industry’s 53.9% growth. This compares with its peers, Equinor ASA and BP plc, which have grown a whopping 66.2% and 72.5%, respectively. While the price performance makes Eni an attractive choice, it is wise to evaluate the fundamentals and overall business environment for the stock before coming to an investment decision.

Expansion of Upstream Operations

Eni has a diversified portfolio of upstream assets across several countries, including Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Mozambique, Italy, the UK, Norway, Angola, Congo, Indonesia and many more. At the end of 2025, the company’s full-year production reached 1.73 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting an underlying production increase of 4% from 2024. Eni added approximately 900 million barrels of new resources to its asset base.

Eni has taken final investment decisions on four major upstream projects, which are expected to secure its production outlook in the near term. In 2026, Eni will continue expanding its exploration and production footprint across multiple regions, such as West Africa, North Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean, Norway and Southeast Asia. It will strengthen its pipeline of projects that support future production.

The company has highlighted that its current portfolio of development and pre-development projects is expected to contribute an anticipated 850 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboed) to production by 2030. These exploration successes provide Eni with strong future production potential, enhance its long-term resource base and improve its reserve replacement ratio.

High Oil Prices to Support Eni’s Cash Flows

Per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Brent crude spot price is expected to average around $96 per barrel in 2026. Earlier this year, oil prices were expected to average between $50 and $60 per barrel. This significant increase was mainly driven by the conflict in the Middle East between the United States and Iran, leading to supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical oil chokepoint.

The significant rise in benchmark oil prices is expected to be favorable for its exploration and production activities. The majority of Eni’s earnings come from its Exploration & Production segment, which is expected to benefit from the rise in oil and gas prices. E has a well-established, geographically diverse portfolio of assets, implying that its operations are not entirely affected by the current geopolitical scenario. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on elevated oil prices.

Eni announced that if Brent crude prices average above $90 per barrel in the year, or if gas prices or refining margins exceed company expectations by 50%, it will reward shareholders with an extra dividend. This underscores Eni’s commitment to sharing its incremental cash flows with shareholders.

Valuation Snapshot

Coming to the valuation story, E is currently considered cheap on a relative basis. The stock is trading at a 6.7x trailing 12-month Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA), which is a discount compared with the broader industry average of 6.78x. Its peers, EQNR and BP, are currently trading at 3.04x and 3.76x trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA, respectively.

Time to Bet on the Stock or Wait?

The current oil price environment is favorable for Eni’s upstream activities. Since the company derives the majority of its earnings from exploration and production, the current oil price environment is anticipated to boost its revenues and cash flows and support higher shareholder returns.

Given the current business environment, investors should consider owning the stock at present. E currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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