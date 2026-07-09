Markets
MU

Micron Technology Accelerates US Fab Investments To More Than $250 Bln By 2035, To Create 100k+ Jobs

July 09, 2026 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), a manufacturer of semiconductors and storage products, Thursday announced that it is boosting its planned US fab and technology investments and is expecting to spend more than $250 billion through 2035, driven by surging demand for memory in the AI era.

Micron's New York project of four fabs is expected to generate 50,000 jobs in New York, including 9,000 direct Micron jobs.

Further, the company' first wafer output is expected in mid-calendar 2027 for the first fab and late calendar 2028 for the second and in Virginia, Micron launched initial production of its 1(1-alpha) DDR4 technology, supporting customers long lifecycle product needs in auto, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets. These projects are anticipated to create more than 90,000 jobs.

The company surmises the increase in investments will support its long-term goal of producing 40 percent of its DRAM in the U.S. while creating additional good-paying direct and indirect jobs.

The semiconductor manufacturer plans to invest up to $3 billion to develop the domestic semiconductor supply chain ecosystem in support of its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

Currently, MU shares are trading at $1018.44, up 7.39% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.