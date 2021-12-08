Micron Technology: Tech Laggard with Great Upside Potential

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a leader in providing innovative memory and storage solutions worldwide, having a wide range of products ranging from computer memory and computer data storage to flash memory and USB flash drives. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

I am bullish on MU stock, as I consider it a value play in the semiconductors industry with significant growth and very strong fundamentals. I believe that its underperformance in 2021 is another reason to monitor it closely. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Micron Technology Business News

On December 6, 2021, Micron released its fourth annual "For All" report based on six Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) commitments that indicate the way the company is doing business. For the first time, Micron also released its Equal Employment Opportunity report. Both these reports reflect Micron's vision "to enrich life for all."

Micron announced plans for a new memory design center in Atlanta, expanding its business operations. It also announced an expansion of its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) to address better customer supply chains after these companies reached a settlement agreement on a global basis.

Micron is focusing on artificial intelligence and 5G technology by announcing that "MediaTek Inc. has validated Micron's low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM for MediaTek's new Dimensity 9000 5G flagship chipset for smartphones."

This DRAM is developed and built on Micron's 1α node, having achieved the milestone of being the world's fastest mobile memory, opening the way for many applications supported by either AI or 5G technologies and cutting-edge solutions and ideas.

Micron has issued its first $1 billion green bond to support initiatives and priorities related to sustainability, such as renewable energy, green buildings, energy efficiency, and water management.

Q4 2021 Financial Results: Strong Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

Micron's fiscal year ends in August, and the company has scheduled to announce its Q1 2022 earnings on December 20, 2021. Fiscal Year 2021 has been solid, with an increase of 29.3% for revenue to $27.71 billion, an increase of 118.1% of net income to $5.86 billion, a 116.7% increase for diluted EPS, and remarkable growth of 2,837.3% for free cash flow.

Full years 2020 and 2019 were two years with consecutive negative revenue, net income, and EPS growth for Micron. Could 2021 be a turnaround year? It seems so as in all three quarters in 2021 until the end of August, Micron reported positive sales growth.

Sanjay Mehrotra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Micron Technology, mentioned for the Fiscal Q4 2021 financial results, "Fiscal 2021 was a year of many records for Micron. We achieved our highest-ever mobile revenue, driven by all-time-high managed NAND revenue and multichip package (MCP) mix. Our embedded business had a tremendous record-breaking year, with auto and industrial businesses both at substantial new highs. And, our Crucial-branded consumer business and overall QLC mix in NAND all hit records in Fiscal 2021."

The best performer among MU's business units on a year-over-basis for the same quarter in 2020 was Embedded (EBU) with a 108% change, whereas the worst performer was Compute and Networking (CNBU) with a 26% change.

Revenue for Q4 2021 was $8.3 billion, up 11% quarter-over-quarter and 37% year-over-year, with DRAM generating 74% of total revenue for the quarter and NAND generating 24% of total revenue, respectively. diluted EPS came in at $2.39, compared to $0.87 for Q4 2020, a change of about 175%.

I also like the fact that Micron has a strong balance sheet, initiated its first dividend payment of $0.10 per share, and its management is optimistic about delivering both record revenue and solid profitability in Fiscal Year 2022.

Valuation: Relatively Cheap

MU stock is relatively undervalued based on its P/E ratio of 16.4x compared to the U.S. Semiconductor industry average of 31.1x. Its PEG ratio of 0.9x is also attractive. Based on its P/B ratio of 2.2x compared to the U.S. Semiconductor industry average of 4.9x, MU stock is also considered relatively undervalued.

Wall Street's Take

Micron Technology has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 16 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Micron Technology price target of $97.86 represents 14.4% upside potential.

