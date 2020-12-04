US Markets
Micron Technologies says power at Taiwan facility restored after outage

Ben Blanchard Reuters
Derek Francis Reuters
Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said on Friday power had been restored and all systems were operating normally at its DRAM memory chip fabrication facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan following an outage on Thursday.

Emergency procedures were implemented after the outage, Micron said in an emailed statement, adding that it estimates the facility will return to normal production in the next few days.

