Micron Technologies says power at Taiwan facility restored after outage

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc MU.O said on Friday power had been restored and all systems were operating normally at its DRAM memory chip fabrication facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan following an outage on Thursday.

Emergency procedures were implemented after the outage, Micron said in an emailed statement, adding that it estimates the facility will return to normal production in the next few days.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei and Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.