Micron Stock: New Upcycle Merits an Upgrade, Says Deutsche Bank

The Semiconductor sector is known to be cyclical, prone to boom-and-bust periods, based on fluctuating supply and demand dynamics. And now it looks like the tide is turning for one big industry name.

At least that is the opinion of Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho when looking at Micron (MU). With the memory giant due to report fiscal fourth quarter earnings (August quarter) on September 27, the analyst thinks a new upcycle for the memory giant is about to kick off, and that requires an update to his MU model.

As such, Ho upgraded his rating from Hold (i.e., Neutral) to Buy and raised the price target from $65 to $85, suggesting shares can climb 20% higher than current levels. (To watch Ho’s track record, click here)

Ho’s new bullish take is based on the changes taking place in the DRAM market. “While our previous neutral stance on MU was driven by the levels of excess inventory in the supply chain and weak macro end-demand, we now see the worst of the downcycle as behind us, given aggressive production cuts by all suppliers, as well as pockets of demand strength particularly in AI servers (for both HBM and DDR5),” the 5-star analyst explained.

That recent strength seen in AI servers is the reason why DRAM prices have started to improve at least one quarter ahead of Ho’s expectations. Based on the analyst’s supply chain enquiries, Ho believes the price increases are sustainable and given the limited supply growth, will even see acceleration over the next couple of quarters.

And that will probably result in Micron guiding F1Q (November quarter) revenue and EPS above current Street expectations. Even better, the following quarters should see “further improvement” and post-earnings, Ho expects Street estimates for the rest of CY23 and CY24 will be “moving up meaningfully.”

The nice about all off this is that even though Micron’s new upcycle is only in its early innings, the shares (up 39% year-to-date) have done much better than Ho expected and as “estimates increase and valuation multiple (based on P/B) expands,” Ho see expects “further appreciation.”

So, that’s Deutsche Bank’s take, but what does the rest of the Street have in mind for Micron? 18 analysts join Ho in the bull camp, 6 remain on the sidelines and 1 stays a bear, all resulting in a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The forecast calls for 12-month returns of 89%, considering the average target clocks in at $76.38. (See Micron stock forecast on TipRanks)

