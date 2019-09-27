Micron Stock Tumbles on Weaker Guidance But Wall Street Is Upbeat

Micron Technology’s stock has tumbled in pre-market trading after the memory-chip maker reported a heavy earnings fall and provided weaker-than-expected gross margin and profit guidance for the coming quarter.

Micron Technology’s stock has tumbled in pre-market trading after the memory-chip maker reported a heavy earnings fall and provided weaker-than-expected gross margin and profit guidance for the coming quarter.

Micron Technology’s stock has tumbled in pre-market trading after the memory-chip maker reported a sharp fall in earnings and provided weaker-than-expected gross margin and profit guidance for the coming quarter.

Fourth quarter revenue of $4.87 billion was down from $8.44 billion the previous year but ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said the company was encouraged by “signs of improving industry demand” but warned of macroeconomic and US-China trade uncertainties in the near-term.

For the fiscal first quarter ending in November, Micron forecast revenue of $5 billion, with gross margin of 25.5% and profits of 46 cents per share, against the consensus of $4.76 billion with profits of 48 cents per share.

The chip maker is a leader in the DRAM and NAND semiconductor markets.

DRAM, or dynamic random-access memory, is used in desktop computers and servers, while NAND is flash memory, found in smartphones and solid-state hard drives.

Micron’s stock dropped 5.3% in pre-market trading but Wall Street analysts were largely positive that the company would recover into 2020.

JP Morgan’s Harlan Sur - Overweight rating. Broad-based demand, disciplined supply and declining inventories provides a positive set up for the company in 2020, Sur said. He maintained his overweight rating and raised his target price for the stock to $65 from $49.82. He noted that demand trends in the second half of this year were clearly strong in Micron’s PC, gaming, mobile and cloud data markets and expected that to continue into 2020. However he said DRAM and NAND cost declines were decelerating and pressuring gross margins.

Needham’s Rajvindra Gill - Buy rating. The company’s gross margins and earnings guidance will be affected by near-term softness, Gill said, but he expected the memory cycle to recover in 2020. He raised his price target to $60 from $50.

He said: “We remain constructive on Micron over the next 12 months as we foresee several catalysts for the memory cycle, namely 5G smartphones, a rebound in hyperscaler spending and normalized supply/ demand.”

Piper Jaffray’s Harsh Kumar - Neutral rating. Micron’s gross margin guidance is “concerning”, particularly given the uncertain macro and geopolitical environment, according to Kumar.

The analyst was less convinced by the company’s predictions for greater demand for the rest of the year. He raised his target price from $36 to $46, but said more concrete evidence of gross margin uptick was needed.

Kumar said: “Despite the company calling for a better demand environment in the second half of the year, we believe market oversupply will continue to act as a headwind to significant pricing growth.”

RBC Capital Markets’ Mitch Steves - Outperform rating. Micron is set for a “U-shaped recovery” and expectations are too high, Steves said. RBC said it remained positive on the memory-chip maker but that the industry’s pricing flow through would now take a quarter of two longer than expected. He maintained his price target at $55 and said the beginning of a “turn” should occur in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.