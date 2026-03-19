Micron Stock Slips Despite Blowout Earnings, Upbeat Guidance

Micron Technology reported its fiscal second-quarter results yesterday evening, delivering dramatic beats on both revenue and earnings. The AI memory giant also provided exceptionally strong guidance that underscores the explosive demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and AI-optimized DRAM.

Shares of Micron were trading lower in what appeared to be a “sell the news” move after an extraordinary report. It’s not entirely surprising given how far the stock had already run and the fact that the bar for this earnings release was exceptionally high.

Some investors are likely taking the opportunity to lock in gains after such a rapid run-up, especially with the broader AI trade showing signs of rotation in recent weeks. Micron stock had already rallied over 350% in the past year and was sitting near all-time highs heading into the print.



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Digging into Micron’s Huge Quarter

Revenue during the quarter surged to $23.86 billion, far exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate and representing nearly triple the year-ago figure. Earnings per share hit $12.20, both crushing expectations (+38.6% surprise) and reflecting record gross margins across key segments. The company’s second-quarter earnings leapt 682% from the year-ago quarter.

This performance marks a clear inflection point for the company, driven by tight industry supply and surging AI workloads. The data center and AI memory business was the standout driver, with Cloud Memory and Core Data Center segments generating massive sequential and year-over-year gains.

HBM revenue more than doubled sequentially, and overall data center revenue grew dramatically as hyperscalers and enterprise customers ramped AI infrastructure. Management highlighted that Micron’s advanced HBM3E and next-generation HBM4 products are fully sold out through 2026, with strong visibility into 2027. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted that memory has become a strategic asset in the AI era, and the company is accelerating manufacturing investments to meet customer needs.

Micron Technology’s Q3 Outlook

For the third quarter, Micron MU issued robust guidance: revenue of $33.5 billion (±$750 million) and adjusted EPS of $19.15 (±$0.40). Our current Zacks Consensus Estimates stand at $22.79 billion and $11.04, respectively.

These figures represent significant upside versus prior street expectations and signal continued momentum in AI memory demand. The company also announced a 30% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting strong confidence in cash flow generation and long-term growth. Micron paid out $132 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $350 million during the second quarter.

Micron’s results carry positive implications for the company going forward. Its leadership in HBM and advanced DRAM positions it to capture a disproportionate share of the multi-year AI infrastructure buildout. With capacity sold out and pricing power intact, Micron is transitioning from a cyclical memory supplier to a critical enabler of AI scalability. Margin expansion and free cash flow generation should support further investments, share repurchases, and dividend growth.

Bottom Line

For the broader storage and memory industry, Micron’s performance reinforces a structural bull market. Persistent supply constraints, combined with insatiable AI demand, are driving sustained pricing strength and margin improvement across the sector.

This environment benefits peers with exposure to HBM and high-density DRAM, while underscoring the strategic importance of memory in the AI value chain. Overall, the quarter validates Micron’s strategic pivot and sets a constructive tone for the industry as AI adoption accelerates.

We view this post-earnings dip as a healthy breather rather than a fundamental shift. The long-term setup for Micron — sold-out HBM capacity, structural AI memory shortages, and pricing power — remains intact and arguably stronger than before the report. In our experience, these kinds of post-earnings pullbacks after monster beats often create attractive re-entry points for investors with a long-term horizon.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.