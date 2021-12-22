Micron Stock Gains Steam: What’s Ahead in 2022?

After underperforming its peers, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) stock is up about 25.5% in the past three months. Micron recently delivered better-than-expected Q1 results and provided increased visibility on supply concerns.

Adjusted EPS of $2.16 on revenues of $7.69 billion came in ahead of the Street’s estimates. Meanwhile, Micron expects to deliver revenue of $7.5 billion (± $200 million) in Q2, while it projects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.85 to 2.05.

Further, Micron’s upcoming dividend will be paid on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 3.

What's Changed?

It’s worth noting that supply challenges and a continued decline in DRAM prices limited the upside in Micron stock. Given the headwinds, investors and hedge funds have been selling Micron stock.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that 6.4% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have decreased their stakes in Micron in the past month. Moreover, hedge funds have lowered their holdings in Micron stock by 3.9 million shares over the past three months.

However, management expects supply shortages to ease through 2022, which is encouraging. In its Q1 earnings call, the company stated that it expects “a healthy industry supply-demand balance in CY22.” Moreover, it expects bit supply growth (for DRAM and NAND) to match industry demand.

On the pricing front, Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho expects the duration of the correction in DRAM prices to be shorter-than-expected. Further, the analyst expects the “magnitude will be less severe than previous cycles.”

Along with Ho, Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities sees muted pricing impacts on Micron. Rakesh expects pricing could decline further. However, he believes that the decline will be “more modest than typical pricing troughs as industry supply should remain disciplined throughout 2022.”

Rakesh believes that Micron is well-positioned “for upside into 1H22 with stronger than expected trends in key markets including PCs, Handsets and Server.”

Wall Street’s Take

Besides Ho and Rakesh, the majority of the analysts are bullish about Micron stock. Its Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 19 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell.

Further, Micron’s stock forecast and price targets on TipRanks show decent upside potential. The average Micron price target of $107.83 indicates 18.9% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

