Micron Stock Drops 10%+ After Earnings - Is This a Buying Opportunity?

For quite some time, Micron Technology, Inc. MU has been one of the most sought-after artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks, as its memory chips are vital components powering AI graphics processing units and data centers. However, the stock is presently down more than 10% from its post-fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings high.

The pullback isn’t due to weak earnings. Micron’s fiscal third-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, and the guidance is also strong, fueled by robust AI memory demand. The decline was due to post-earnings profit-taking, as Micron’s shares had already rallied ahead of earnings. Moreover, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s earnings report raised concerns about the sustainability of the current high memory prices, triggering a broad selloff across memory players.

Therefore, investors may view this recent fall as a temporary setback driven by concerns about the durability of the memory cycle rather than any fundamental issues in Micron’s business. The company’s fundamentals remained strong, as reflected in its strong earnings and upbeat outlook, positioning the stock for potential upside as market sentiment improves. Let’s see in detail –

Micron’s AI Memory Business Fuels Record Revenue Growth

For the fiscal third quarter, Micron’s revenues were $41.46 billion, up 74% sequentially, according to investors.micron.com. Revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 are expected to be $50 billion, reflecting strong demand for its state-of-the-art high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI servers.

Additionally, Micron’s gross margin expanded significantly to 84.6% for the fiscal third quarter, up from 37.7% a year ago, reflecting improved pricing power and robust demand for its cutting-edge AI memory products. These results highlight the strengths in Micron’s business and support its growth outlook.

Buy Micron Stock Hand Over Fist

Micron’s fundamentals remained intact despite the recent pullback. Its revenue growth remains strong, margins expanded, and increasing AI-driven memory demand has strengthened its growth outlook, making the recent weakness an attractive buying opportunity.

Let’s not forget, brokers are also optimistic about Micron’s growth prospects. They forecast the average short-term price target for MU stock at $1,422.77, implying a 44.5% increase from the last closing price of $984.75. The highest target is $2,000, suggesting a potential upside of 103.1%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron, therefore, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and its expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 791%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.86 for MU’s earnings per share is up 502% year over year (read more: Micron & 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy in July for Explosive Upside).





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.











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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.