Micron says operations normal in China amid government review

By Stephen Nellis

April 3 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O on Monday said that its business operations in China are normal while it is cooperating with a Chinese government cybersecurity review of its products.

"Micron's product shipments, engineering, manufacturing, sales and other functions are operating as normal," the company said in a statement.

Last week, the Cyberspace Administration of China said it would conduct a security review of Micron's products sold in the country.

The move comes amid a deepening rift between the United States and China over chip technology that has left companies caught in the crossfire. Micron is the only U.S.-based player in the global marketfor memory chips and is building a in upstate New York.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Christopher Cushing)

