Micron says operations normal in China amid government review

April 3 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O on Monday said that its business operations in China are normal as it cooperates with a Chinese government conducts a cybersecurity review.

"Micron's product shipments, engineering, manufacturing, sales and other functions are operating as normal," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.