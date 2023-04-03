US Markets
Micron says operations normal in China amid government review

April 03, 2023 — 07:57 pm EDT

Written by Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

April 3 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O on Monday said that its business operations in China are normal as it cooperates with a Chinese government conducts a cybersecurity review.

"Micron's product shipments, engineering, manufacturing, sales and other functions are operating as normal," the company said in a statement.

