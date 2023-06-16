News & Insights

Micron says half of China headquarter revenue at risk due to ban

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

June 16, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

June 16 (Reuters) - Micron Technology MU.O said on Friday about half of its China headquarter customer revenue is "now at risk of being impacted" from China's ban on sale of its memory chips to key domestic industries.

Shares of the company fell 3% on the news.

The impact to China headquarter revenue equates to a low-double-digit percentage of Micron's worldwide revenue. The company had previously forecast a hit to total revenue in the low-single to high-single digit percentage.

