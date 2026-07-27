Micron, Sandisk, and Intel Have Dominated 2026. Which Is the Best Buy Now?

Key Points

Sandisk and Micron are both thriving from a memory chip shortage.

Intel's turnaround isn't complete, but the market is bullish about its prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

If you bought shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) at the start of 2026, you're a happy investor. The stocks are all up an incredible amount, with Intel coming in last place with 148% gains, Micron in the middle at about 220%, and Sandisk leading the way with about a 500% increase. But there could be more upside in store for some of these stocks.

So, which one makes for the best buy now? Let's find out.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Sandisk and Micron are benefiting from a similar story

Both Sandisk and Micron are memory chip companies and operate similar businesses. Micron makes both NAND and DRAM memory, with NAND being used for long-term information storage while DRAM memory is used inside computing units for rapid memory access. Sandisk focuses solely on NAND memory and also manufactures several types of storage devices, like solid-state drives (SSDs).

There is a huge demand for both NAND and DRAM memory thanks to the AI data-center build-out, and memory chips have quickly become the No. 1 bottleneck. This has caused prices to skyrocket during the past year, leading to huge revenue and profit growth for Sandisk and Micron.

This effect isn't expected to conclude any time soon, as Micron has told investors it expects the tightness in the memory chip industry to persist beyond 2027. That bodes well for both of these stocks and indicates that they could continue climbing throughout the rest of this year and well into next.

So, just because these two are the top performers of the trio doesn't mean that they can't go higher.

Intel's turnaround is complete, according to the market

Intel is a completely different investment from the other two. Intel is undergoing a turnaround, as its process and foundry business have been on a major decline since 2022.

There has been speculation for years that Intel is shutting its foundry business, at least until the U.S. government stepped in with an investment, and then Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) followed suit and invested as well. This brought new capital to the foundry business, and it has found a new client: Apple. According to a post from President Donald Trump, Apple has agreed to use some of Intel's foundry capacity, bringing a much-needed client to Intel. Apple is a major, recognizable name in the sector, and if it believes Intel can produce what it wants, then other clients may be attracted to Intel's foundry services as well.

However, with the stock rebounding throughout the year, it's clear that the market has bought into the hype despite the business still struggling. This makes me a bit cautious, as Intel still has to execute on its turnaround even if the stock is already priced as if it has occurred. This is part of the reason Intel trades for 82 times forward earnings, which prices in some execution risk.

Which is the best buy now?

Because Intel's stock has had a major move without much business success, I think it's easily in third place among this trio. As for Micron and Sandisk, it's splitting hairs. Both of these companies are benefiting from huge tailwinds and will likely crush the market during the next few years. Between the two, I'll take Sandisk, only because Wall Street analysts project 154% revenue growth for fiscal year 2027 (ending in June). They still expect a rapid 84% growth rate for Micron, but it just isn't enough to compete with Sandisk.

Sandisk and Micron are still solid picks right now, but I'm hesitant to recommend Intel, as it has moved a ton without a lot to show for it.

Should you buy stock in Sandisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Sandisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sandisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.