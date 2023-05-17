Micron said to get $1.5 bln from Japan for next-gen chips - Bloomberg News

May 17 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O is poised to land about 200 billion yen ($1.48 billion) in financial incentives from the Japanese government to help it make next-generation memory chips in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

