Micron said to get $1.5 bln from Japan for next-gen chips - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 17, 2023 — 07:26 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O is poised to land about 200 billion yen ($1.48 billion) in financial incentives from the Japanese government to help it make next-generation memory chips in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

