Micron Reports Earnings June 24. Here's the One Number That May Make or Break the Stock.

Key Points

Micron reports fiscal third-quarter results after the market closes on June 24.

Management guided for record revenue of about $33.5 billion in the quarter.

The company's entire 2026 high-bandwidth memory supply is already sold out.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Memory specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday, June 24, after the market closes. And expectations heading into the report are about as high as they get. Shares have surged 244% in 2026, crossing a $1 trillion market capitalization along the way -- a milestone only two other memory companies have reached.

That run has been powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) build-out that has turned memory chips into one of the most sought-after components in the data center, and Micron into one of its biggest beneficiaries. But a stock that has climbed this far, this fast, leaves little room for a stumble.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Put another way, the stakes are high. And when the company reports later this month, a single number may tell investors more about whether the story is still intact than any other line in the release.

That number is gross margin.

Here's a closer look at why this one metric carries so much weight -- and what to watch as the report approaches.

Why gross margin is the number that matters

When Micron last reported, in March, its results were staggering across the board. Fiscal second-quarter revenue (the period ended Feb. 26, 2026) nearly tripled year over year to $23.86 billion, marking a company record. But the figure that best captured what's happening inside the business was gross margin, which expanded to about 75% from roughly 37% a year earlier. That is an enormous swing for a memory company, and it speaks directly to pricing.

Memory has historically been a brutal, commodity-like business, with prices swinging sharply as supply and demand fall in and out of balance. What's different now is that AI demand has collided with tight industry supply, sending prices higher and lifting margins along with them. In the fiscal second quarter, Micron said DRAM prices sequentially rose in the mid-60% range, and NAND prices climbed in the high-70% range.

For the fiscal third quarter, management guided for gross margin to reach about 81%. That would mark yet another step up. And it explains why this is the make-or-break figure: revenue can grow on volume alone, but a gross margin approaching 81% is a direct readout of how much pricing power Micron still holds.

If that number comes in at or above guidance, it confirms the favorable pricing environment is holding. If it slips, it could signal that the best of the pricing cycle is already behind the company.

"We expect higher price, lower cost and favorable mix to all contribute to gross margin expansion in Q3," said Micron chief financial officer Mark Murphy in the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings call.

That is the bar the report will be measured against.

The bull and bear cases

The bull case rests on supply that simply can't keep up. High-bandwidth memory (HBM), a specialized type of DRAM that sits alongside AI processors, has become the tightest part of the chain -- and Micron has said its entire 2026 HBM supply is already sold out. That kind of visibility is rare for a chipmaker, and it suggests pricing could stay firm well into next year. And management has even gone further, saying it expects supply and demand for both DRAM and NAND to remain tight beyond calendar 2026.

There's also a structural argument. As AI models grow larger and lean more heavily on memory, the demand for Micron's chips may prove more durable than in past cycles.

"In the AI era, memory has become a strategic asset for our customers," said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra when the company reported in March, pointing to the same dynamic that has reshaped the business.

The bear case is the one that has repeatedly plagued memory stocks: cyclicality. Micron has lived through painful downturns before -- most recently in 2023, when oversupply cratered prices and the company posted losses. And rivals Samsung and SK Hynix are notably racing to expand their own HBM output, and Micron itself is projecting more than $25 billion in capital spending this fiscal year. Should that supply arrive faster than AI demand can absorb it, the same pricing leverage now lifting margins could just as easily work in reverse.

So, what should investors make of all this heading into June 24?

With shares trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio in the mid-40s after their enormous run, a lot of good news is already baked in. I think the smartest approach is to keep your eyes on that gross margin line rather than the headline revenue number. It may be the best signal of whether Micron's pricing power -- and the thesis behind the stock's remarkable climb -- is still intact.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 13, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.