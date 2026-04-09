Micron Rallies 123% in Six Months: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU has delivered a robust 122.9% gain over the past six months, placing itself among the best-performing technology stocks in the broader equity market amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions. This performance easily beat the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which increased 3.4% in the same period.

The stock has also outpaced the gains of other major semiconductor players, including Intel Corporation INTC, Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL and Texas Instruments, Inc. TXN. In the trailing six months, shares of Intel, Marvell Technology and Texas Instruments have risen 61.2%, 33.1% and 21.6%, respectively.

Micron Technology has been a key beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, which has driven strong demand for its memory chips. As the demand for memory solutions supporting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) is likely to remain strong, MU is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. This makes the stock a more attractive investment option at present.

Micron Six-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

New Tech Trends Aid Micron’s Prospects

Micron Technology sits at the heart of several transformative tech trends. Its exposure to AI, high-performance data centers, autonomous vehicles and industrial IoT uniquely positions the company for sustainable long-term growth. As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions like DRAM and NAND is soaring. Micron Technology’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

The company’s diversification strategy is also yielding positive results. Micron Technology has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market and toward resilient verticals, such as automotive and enterprise IT. This balance enhances its ability to weather cyclical downturns, a critical trait in the semiconductor space.

Micron Technology is also riding on a strong wave in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) demand. Its HBM3E and HBM4 products are attracting significant interest for their superior energy efficiency and bandwidth, which are ideal for AI workloads. The demand scenario for these products can be understood from the fact that supply contracts for HBM3E and HBM4 chips are already sold out for the entire calendar year 2026.

In 2025, NVIDIA confirmed that Micron Technology is a core HBM supplier for its GeForce RTX 50 Blackwell GPUs, signaling deep integration in the AI supply chain. Demand for its HBM4 is extremely high, driven by the AI infrastructure buildout, particularly NVIDIA's Vera Rubin architecture. The ongoing expansion of its HBM advanced packaging facility in Singapore underscores the company’s commitment to scaling production for AI-driven markets.

Micron’s Resilient Financial Performance

Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical issues, and trade and tariff wars, Micron Technology’s financials remain rock solid. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues jumped 196% year over year to $23.86 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) surged 682% to $12.20. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.67% and 38.57%, respectively.

Micron Technology reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 74.9%, a robust improvement from 37.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating income increased to $16.46 billion from $2.01 billion in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 69% from 24.9%, reflecting the company’s ability to convert strong revenue growth into bottom-line gains.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Analysts’ expectations for fiscal 2026 and 2027 depict continued growth momentum for Micron Technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS calls for year-over-year growth of 194.2% and 604%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 58.5% and 63.9%, respectively.

Low Valuation Justifies Buying MU Stock

Despite a robust rally, MU stock still looks reasonably priced. It trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 5.03, which is significantly lower than the sector average of 23.43. This discount adds to the appeal for long-term investors.

Micron Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compared with other major semiconductor players, Micron Technology has a lower P/E multiple than Marvell Technology, Texas Instruments and Intel. At present, Marvell Technology, Texas Instruments and Intel trade at P/E multiples of 26.74, 31.23 and 87.21, respectively.

Given its exposure to AI growth, Micron Technology’s relative valuation strengthens the case for buying the stock.

Final Thoughts: Buy MU Stock for Now

Micron Technology’s fundamentals remain strong, and its position in the AI-driven memory market is well-established. The company offers compelling long-term growth potential, maintains a disciplined approach to innovation and trades at a discount relative to major semiconductor players. Considering these factors, it is prudent to accumulate MU stock.

Currently, Micron Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.