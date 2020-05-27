Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast

May 27 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter on Wednesday to a range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion from $4.6 billion to $5.2 billion, sending its shares about 3% higher.

The chipmaker said in a regulatory filing that it expected adjusted earnings between 75 cents per share and 80 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a revenue of $4.93 billion and adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

