US Markets
MU

Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published

Micron Technology Inc raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter on Wednesday to a range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion from $4.6 billion to $5.2 billion, sending its shares about 3% higher.

May 27 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O raised its revenue forecast for the third quarter on Wednesday to a range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion from $4.6 billion to $5.2 billion, sending its shares about 3% higher.

The chipmaker said in a regulatory filing that it expected adjusted earnings between 75 cents per share and 80 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a revenue of $4.93 billion and adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular