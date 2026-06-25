Micron Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Supply Crunch and SCAs

Micron Technology, Inc. MU used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto make a broader point than a quarterly beat. Management framed memory as a strategic bottleneck in the AI buildout and argued that long-term customer agreements are reshaping the company’s revenue durability and capital plans.

That message landed alongside record results and a stronger fiscal fourth-quarter outlook, but the call’s real focus was supply discipline, multi-year demand visibility and how Micron plans to lock in that position.

MU Pushes SCAs Deeper Into Its Model

Chairman, president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said that Micron’s multi-year strategic customer agreements (SCAs) should improve the durability and predictability of financial performance. The company tied that shift directly to accelerating AI demand and customers’ need for secure supply.

Chief business officer Sumit Sadana expanded on that theme in Q&A, stating Micron has already signed 16 agreements, backed by more than $22 billion in cash and related financial commitments, including nearly $18 billion in cash deposits. Sadana said that the company expects these arrangements to expand until they represent roughly half of revenues, or somewhat more.

Sadana also described the contracts as take-or-pay agreements, generally spanning five years, with annual volume commitments and negotiated quarterly pricing within floor and ceiling bands. That structure stood out as one of the clearest strategic changes discussed on the call.

Micron Sees Tight Supply Beyond 2027

A central message from management was that demand is no longer the limiting factor. Sadana said that shipment growth is being capped by supply, not end demand, and Micron does not yet see when industry supply will catch up.

For HBM, Sadana said that customer demand for 2027 and even 2028 remains far above Micron’s ability to supply across HBM3E, HBM4 and future products. He added that non-HBM DRAM is also in the same category, underscoring how broad the constraint has become.

Chief financial officer Mark Murphy sharpened that outlook by saying market tightness should continue beyond 2027. Murphy also said that Micron expects the HBM total addressable market to cross $100 billion in fiscal 2027, earlier than its prior view of 2028.

MU Sets a Higher Bar for Q4

The quarter itself provided the backdrop for that confidence. Micron reported non-GAAP EPS of $25.11, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.39 by 17.40%. The company reported revenues of $41.46 billion, which outpaced the consensus mark of $36.72 billion by 12.90%.

In the year-ago quarter, the company reported revenues of $9.30 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.91. The operating cash flow was $25.39 billion, whereas the adjusted free cash flow was $18.30 billion.

Management expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $50 billion, plus or minus $1 billion, and non-GAAP EPS of $31.00, plus or minus $1, with the gross margin around 86%. This outlook helped reinforce management’s case that current demand strength is carrying into the next quarter.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron Plans Heavier Spending & More Returns

Murphy said that Micron is generating record cash flow and expects that growth to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter. He said that the company paid down significant debt, will keep enough cash to invest through cycles and intends to return excess cash primarily through share repurchases.

Murphy also said that Micron plans to increase capital return beginning Dec. 9, the second anniversary of its CHIPS agreement signature, while continuing to grow the dividend over time. That was a notable signal that management sees the current cash generation profile as durable enough to support a more assertive shareholder return plan.

At the same time, Micron is spending more aggressively to expand supply. The company raised its fiscal 2026 capital expenditure to around $27 billion, and Murphy said that fiscal 2027 spending will increase substantially, with more than half of that increase tied to construction.

MU Uses Q&A to Detail Contract Terms

The analyst Q&A gave investors more clarity on how Micron intends to enforce its new model. In response to a Barclays question, Sadana said that customers cannot cancel the SCAs and remain obligated to pay for committed volume at agreed pricing terms.

Sadana also added that deposits are not prepaid revenues and are returned over time, with repayments weighted toward the second half of the agreement term. Micron retains remedies if customers fail to meet commitments, including the ability to reduce those cash balances.

That exchange was important because it showed management leaning into the enforceability of the agreements rather than describing them as softer framework deals. The tone was direct and left little ambiguity about the company’s intent.

Micron Leans on Product Breadth

Management also used the call to argue that Micron’s opportunity extends beyond HBM. The press release highlighted high-volume HBM4 shipments for a lead customer, qualification samples for multiple end customers, and continued progress in SOCAMM, Gen6 SSDs and high-capacity QLC storage.

Sadana said that Micron wants HBM share over time to be consistent with its broader DRAM share, while still supporting non-HBM DRAM and NAND across end markets. He pointed to the diversity of the Automotive and Embedded Business Unit and the Mobile and Client Business Unit as a meaningful source of balance.

In another Q&A exchange, management said that enterprise SSD momentum remains strong, with data center SSD revenues reaching $5 billion within the quarter’s $25-billion data center total. The company presented that breadth as a competitive advantage in customer negotiations.

MU Leaves the Call With an Assertive Tone

The broader tone of the call was confident and unusually explicit. Executives repeatedly described demand as far above supply, not just in HBM but across DRAM and NAND, while presenting Micron’s contract model as a structural change in how memory will be sold.

Management also acknowledged the cost side of that posture. Executives said that HBM trade ratios and greenfield fab ramps would push DRAM bit costs higher in the near term, with startup costs becoming more meaningful in fiscal 2027, but they argued that the value of incremental supply outweighs those pressures.

Zacks Signals on MU

MU presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of A, a Value Score of F and a VGM Score of C. Under the Zacks framework, the Rank is the primary signal, while stronger Growth and Momentum scores can be supportive for near-term performance, especially when paired with a top Rank. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The weaker Value Score and middle-of-the-road VGM Score suggest that the profile is not uniformly strong across styles. Zacks also notes that the Rank can change as earnings estimate revisions move after results, so the current signal should be viewed as responsive to future estimate activity rather than fixed after this quarter.

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