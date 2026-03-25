Micron Plunges 14% After Blowout Q2 - Time to Buy the Dip?

After delivering an impressive fiscal second-quarter 2026 performance, shares of Micron Technology, Inc. MU declined 14.3% from $461.73 on March 18, 2026, to $395.53 by Tuesday. The pullback seems to be driven by investors’ concerns over how long the present demand-supply imbalance in specialized memory chips can be sustained, putting unnecessary short-term pressure on the stock.

However, Micron remains a clear beneficiary from the ongoing boom in artificial intelligence (AI), constrained industry supply, and pricing power, leading to record quarterly performance, strong forward guidance and robust cash flow. Taken together, these factors indicate why Micron remains a top long-term AI investment. Let’s see in detail why buying the dip may make sense –

Micron Shows Strong AI-Led Growth, Record Financial Momentum

Micron’s fiscal second-quarter 2026 revenue came in at $23.86 billion, up 196.4% from the year-ago quarter, and represents a 74.9% increase sequentially, according to investors.micron.com. The company’s revenue growth remained strong, following a 57% year-over-year jump in the fiscal first quarter of 2026. The company remains in a sustained uptrend rather than a short-term recovery.

Gross margin expanded sharply to 74.9% from 36.8% a year ago, with noteworthy improvements in operating margins and net income. These results indicate Micron’s dominant position in the semiconductor industry, driven by strong pricing power and rising demand for its high-value products such as AI-focused memory.

Micron’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are in strong demand due to their capability to manage massive workloads while delivering improved power efficiency. Their demand is expected to stay strong despite supply constraints, as more data center operators and hyperscalers ramp up their AI infrastructure.

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra believes that the demand-supply disparity in HBM chips could further push prices higher, benefiting the company in the long run. Micron expects fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenues to reach $33.5 billion, with gross margins around 81%, signaling another massive jump and underscoring its strong financial momentum.

Micron is also generating billions in surplus cash, something uncommon during expansion phases. In the second quarter of 2026, its adjusted free cash flow reached $6.9 billion, providing ample room to fund further growth initiatives and reduce debt.

Micron Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Micron is seeing strong AI-driven revenue growth, expanding margins, rising pricing power, improving financial strength, and strong cash generation that supports its growth trajectory. Micron has consistently delivered stronger profits, reflected in its return on equity (ROE) of 42.6% compared with the Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s ROE of 16.5%.





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All these make Micron a compelling buy for the long run. Moreover, buying Micron’s shares is relatively more affordable than its peers, giving investors a potential advantage. Per the price/earnings ratio, MU trades at 9.42 forward earnings. In comparison, the industry’s forward earnings multiple is 14.38.





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Micron currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.







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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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