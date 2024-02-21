Micron (MU) Unveils Crucial Pro Series Products for Gamers

Micron Technology MU recently launched Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory Overclocking Edition modules and Crucial T705 SSD, both part of the company’s Crucial Pro Series.

The Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory is an overclocking-capable memory module that optimises power, performance and latency, making it ideal for gaming. The company claims that its Overclocking module edition comes with 25% lower latency compared with the previous edition, namely, Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory Plug and Play. Additionally, the origami-inspired aluminium heat spreader and high frame rate support of 1080p and 1440p of the module make it ideal for a variety of gaming rigs.

This memory module is available in 16GB providing speeds up to 6,000MT/s. Moreover, the module is compatible with the latest DDR5 Intel and AMD CPUs, supporting both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO specifications.

Micron’s Crucial T705 SSD aids users to handle and store large amounts of AI-generated content efficiently when used in tandem with Crucial DDR5 Pro.

Crucial T705 SSD provides Gen5 performance on the back of its advanced Micron 232-layer TLC NAND. Moreover, the SSD boasts reading speed of 14,500MB/s and writing speed of up to 12,700MB/s. This enables quicker gaming, video editing, 3D rendering and AI application processing for heavy workloads.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron Benefits from Expanding Product Portfolio

Micron continues to expand its product offerings for gaming and content industries with recent launches, including Gen5 Consumer NVMe SSD and Plug-and-Play High-Performance DRAM. In July 2023, it introduced Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro Portable SSDs, followed by Crucial T500 SSD in October 2023, featuring PCIe 4.0 NVMe and Micron's advanced 232-layer 3D NAND technology.

Additionally, Micron boasts an extensive array of products tailored for PCs, servers and the smartphone sector, encompassing both DRAM and NAND offerings. DRAM chips serve as pivotal elements in PCs and servers, whereas NAND flash chips play a critical role in smartphones and solid-state drives. MU's presence in the SSD storage market is steadily broadening.

Management foresees accelerated 5G adoption, the rise of foldable smartphones and forthcoming advancements in AR/VR contributing to continued content growth and bolstering smartphone sales throughout the year. Micron's SSD-based offerings are capitalizing on the trend of thinner laptops and tablets, which has cultivated favorable market conditions for SSDs. This is positioning them favourably in the market.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Micron carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MU have gained 41.6% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Arista Networks ANET and Dell Technologies DELL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share in the past 90 days. Shares of BL have lost 19.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised northward by 2 cents to $1.71 per share in the past seven days. Shares of ANET have rallied 93% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share have been revised northward by a penny to $1.73 in the past 30 days. Shares of DELL have surged 96.8% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.