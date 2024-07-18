Micron (MU) Unveils Consumer SSD for Handheld & Laptop Gaming

Micron Technology, Inc. MU recently launched the Crucial P310 2230 Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), tailored specifically for handheld gaming devices, ultrathin laptops and mini PCs. It promises to meet the demands of storage-intensive and performance-hungry applications, particularly in the gaming sector. This new SSD boasts impressive read and write speeds of 7,100 and 6,000 megabytes per second (MB/s), respectively, and offers capacities of up to 2 terabytes (TB).

The Crucial P310 2230 SSD is designed to provide high performance without compromising on power efficiency. This is especially crucial for handheld gaming devices, where battery life is a significant concern. The SSD features advanced 3D NAND technology and an innovative controller developed in collaboration with Phison, optimizing the Phison E27T 4-channel DRAM-less controller to ensure maximum Gen4 performance within a low power footprint.

In addition to handheld gaming consoles, the P310 2230 SSD is also compatible with ultrathin laptops and mini PCs, making it an excellent choice for users needing enhanced speed and storage for data-intensive projects and creative workflows. Its compact M.2 2230 form factor enables easy installation in devices such as the Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Microsoft Surface and select Dell models.

The newly launched SSD is now available for purchase through crucial.com, various e-tailers, retailers and global channel partners and comes with a five-year warranty. Micron also announced that the P310 2280 SSD, suited for PC gaming, will be available in the fall of this year.

Micron’s sustained focus on launching successful and innovative products and back-to-back quarters of impressive financial results are driving share prices higher. Shares of this memory chip maker have soared 40.1% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500’s gain of 16.1% over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Winning Deals on Portfolio Strength

Micron offers a diverse range of products tailored for PCs, servers and smartphones, including both DRAM and NAND chips. DRAM chips are crucial for the performance of PCs and servers, while NAND flash chips are essential for smartphones and solid-state drives.

Micron's extensive product portfolio and commitment to innovation allow it to secure new deals regularly. Earlier this week, MU rolled out multiplexed rank dual inline memory modules (MRDIMMs). The newly introduced memory module offers 39% more bandwidth and 15% more efficiency, as well as minimizes latency by 40% compared with its previous generation of RDIMMs.

Last month, Micron launched next-generation GDDR7 graphics memory, which boasts the highest bit density in the industry. This advanced memory is currently being tested by companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS.

Advanced Micro Devices plans to integrate GDDR7 graphics memory to enhance the responsiveness and realism of its games. Meanwhile, Cadence Design Systems is using GDDR7 to test and validate its GDDR7 PHY IP, continuing its tradition of developing robust IPs in collaboration with Micron.

Moreover, Micron is supplying its high-bandwidth memory, HBM3E, for NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA latest AI chip. NVIDIA intends to use HBM3E to develop its H200 graphic processing units, which will replace the current H100 chip. Micron previously announced that its HBM chips are sold out for 2024, with a significant portion of the 2025 supply already allocated.

This strategic positioning and innovative product development highlight Micron’s ability to meet the evolving demands of the tech industry, ensuring its continued growth and relevance in the market.

Conclusion

The Crucial P310 2230 Gen4 SSD represents a significant advancement in storage technology for gamers and professionals alike, combining high performance, substantial capacity and power efficiency in a compact form factor. This release underscores Micron's commitment to delivering innovative storage solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern computing and gaming.

Micron is capitalizing on its robust product launches and partnerships with major industry players. The company has been recovering steadily from the financial challenges it faced in late 2022 and early 2023, as reflected in its improved financial performance over recent quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward from 92 cents to $1.16 in the past 30 days. Currently, MU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.