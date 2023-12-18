Micron (MU) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Micron Technology MU is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 20.

The company projects a fiscal first-quarter adjusted loss of $1.00 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate coincides with management’s guidance and is much wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents per share.

Meanwhile, Micron estimates revenues of $4.7 billion. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, suggesting a 12.6% increase from the year-earlier period’s revenues of $4.09 billion.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing on two occasions, the average surprise being -67.7%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

Micron’s overall first-quarter performance is likely to have been negatively impacted by soft consumer spending due to inflationary pressure and growing concerns over the global economic slowdown. Softened consumer spending has resulted in weak memory chip demand from the smartphone and personal computer end markets.

Substantial customer inventory adjustments across end markets are expected to have hurt the overall financial performance in the first quarter. MU’s customers across multiple end markets have been adjusting their DRAM and NAND memory chip purchases amid soft macroeconomic conditions.

The memory chip maker’s heavy dependence on China is a headwind due to the ongoing tit-for-tat trade spat between the United States and China. In May 2023, the Chinese government imposed restrictions on Micron for selling its products in key domestic industries on national security concerns, stating that the memory chipmaker failed to pass a cybersecurity review initiated in late March 2023. Chip sales in China make up approximately 11% of Micron’s total revenues.

Additionally, a higher mix of lower-margin NAND, coupled with low memory prices and a minimal decline in manufacturing costs, is expected to have strained margins.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Micron this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Micron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, KB Home KBH, Delta Air Lines DAL and Interactive Brokers IBKR have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

KB Home is expected to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 10, 2024. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.19% at present. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 26.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.67 per share, suggesting a decline of 32.4% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.47. KB Home’s quarterly revenues are estimated to decrease 17.1% year over year to $1.61 billion.

Delta Air Lines carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.10%. The company is anticipated to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 12. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 4.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delta Air Lines’ fourth-quarter earnings stands at $1.16 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 21.6%. It is estimated to report revenues of $13.9 billion, which suggests an increase of approximately 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Interactive Brokers carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.03%. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 16. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing on two occasions, the average surprise being 1.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBKR’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.11 billion, calling for a year-over-year rise of 14.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.