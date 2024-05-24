Micron (MU) to Pay $445M for Patent Infringement

Semiconductor company Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is liable to pay $445 million in damages to Netlist, a computer memory company, for infringing on its memory-module technology patents, Reuters reported. Per the report, the jury in the U.S. District Court determined that MU’s semiconductor-memory products infringed on two of Netlist’s patents.

Furthermore, the jury found that Micron’s infringement was willful, allowing the judge to increase the damage claim.

Netlist filed the lawsuit against Micron, claiming that Micron memory modules and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products violated its patents. However, Micron denied the accusations.

Micron’s Risk Analysis

Micron, from time to time, faces various legal proceedings and claims related to its business and products. Given these litigations, Micron’s legal and regulatory exposure is high. According to TipRanks’ Risk Analysis tool, legal and regulatory risks constitute 21.9% of its overall risk profile, surpassing the industry average of 20.3%.

Is Micron Stock a Buy or Sell?

Micron stock has gained nearly 91% in one year, driven by AI-led demand. Further, Wall Street is bullish about its prospects.

With 24 Buy and one Hold recommendations, MU stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average MU stock price target of $137.60 implies about 8.97% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.