Micron (MU) to Invest $100B to Boost Chip Output in the US

Micron Technology MU recently announced that it plans to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.

Micron has selected Clay town in the New York state for its new mega fab facility. With an initial investment of around $20 billion, the memory chip maker plans to begin site preparation work next year and construction in 2024. The production is expected to begin in the latter half of this decade and gradually increase per the industry’s demand scenario.

Does Such a Large Investment Make Sense?

With the latest multi-decade investment commitment, Micron is likely to take advantage of the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act, under which the U.S. government is providing $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor research and development. MU projects to gain $5.5 billion in incentives from the state of New York over the course of the project apart from anticipated federal grants and tax credits from the CHIPS and Science Act.

Moreover, Micron’s latest investment plans will help the company raise its memory chip output in the United States. The company has a long-term strategic target of bringing American-made DRAM chip production to 40% of its total global output over the next decade.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Increased domestic production output will facilitate a more resilient and secure supply chain of Micron’s leading-edge memory chips to the United States and global customers. The majority of the world’s semiconductor need is fulfilled by fabrication facilities in Taiwan. However, China’s hostile actions toward Taiwan have made the United States and other countries concerned about a smooth supply of semiconductors in the future.

Memory chips have become one of the most important components of the current-day technology-driven economy. Digitization across industries, the adoption of cloud computing as well as the integration of AI and machine learning are fueling the demand for memory chips.

The accelerated deployment of 5G technology — the next-generation wireless revolution — is likely to propel further growth. Apart from this, the Internet of things, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality/virtual reality and wearables are other growth prospects.

Therefore, Micron’s latest move will reduce the company’s as well as the United States' dependency on foreign-made chips and ensure a more resilient and secured supply of crucial semiconductors.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Micron carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of MU have decreased 41.4% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are ASGN Incorporated ASGN, CDW Corporation CDW and MaxLinear MXL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASGN's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to $1.78 per share over the past 90 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 11 cents north to $6.69 per share in the past 90 days.

ASGN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of ASGN have plunged 22.3% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDW’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has increased from $2.49 to $2.52 per share over the past 90 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved up by a penny to $9.66 per share in the past 60 days.

CDW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6.8%. Shares of CDW have decreased 18.7% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MaxLinear's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised a penny northward to $1.04 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 4 cents north to $4.18 per share in the past 60 days.

MXL's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.9%. Shares of the company have decreased 51.5% YTD.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



ASGN Incorporated (ASGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



MaxLinear, Inc (MXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



CDW Corporation (CDW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.