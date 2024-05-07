Micron (MU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Micron (MU) standing at $119.21, reflecting a -0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Shares of the chipmaker have depreciated by 2.29% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Micron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Micron to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 132.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.62 billion, up 76.36% from the prior-year quarter.

MU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $24.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +117.98% and +57.82%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Micron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.84% upward. As of now, Micron holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Micron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 149.36. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 149.36.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, finds itself in the top 1% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.