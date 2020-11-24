Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed at $63.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 23.09% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MU as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.23 billion, up 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $22.30 billion, which would represent changes of -5.3% and +4.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.38% lower within the past month. MU currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MU has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.93 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.93, so we one might conclude that MU is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that MU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

