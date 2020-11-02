Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed at $49.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 5.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.51%.

MU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MU to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.23 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $22.30 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.47% and +4.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower. MU currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.21.

We can also see that MU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

