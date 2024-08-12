Micron (MU) Stock Moves 1.68%: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed at $94.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 30.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Micron in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.08, indicating a 200.93% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.65 billion, up 90.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.16 per share and a revenue of $24.93 billion, demonstrating changes of +126.07% and +60.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Micron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Micron currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Micron is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 80.34, so one might conclude that Micron is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

