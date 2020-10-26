Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed the most recent trading day at $52.14, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MU is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.23 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $22.30 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.47% and +4.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.43% lower. MU currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MU has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.12 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.12, which means MU is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that MU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Memory industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 247, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

