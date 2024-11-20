Micron (MU) Stock Moves 0.65%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Micron (MU) ending at $98.37, denoting a +0.65% adjustment from its last day's close. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

The chipmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 9.36% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Micron in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.75, up 284.21% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.71 billion, showing an 84.33% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

MU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $38.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +566.15% and +51.79%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Micron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Micron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Micron is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.49.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

