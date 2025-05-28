Micron (MU) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Micron (MU) standing at $96.18, reflecting a -0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 25.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Micron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 25, 2025. On that day, Micron is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 153.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.81 billion, up 29.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $35.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +433.08% and +41.34%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.4% increase. At present, Micron boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Micron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.25, which means Micron is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

