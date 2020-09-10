Micron (MU) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed at $44.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

MU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 29, 2020. On that day, MU is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.91 billion, up 21.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MU should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.07% lower. MU is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, MU is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88.

Meanwhile, MU's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Memory industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 251, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

