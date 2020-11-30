Micron (MU) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed at $64.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 27.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MU as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.23 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

MU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $22.30 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.3% and +4.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.38% lower. MU currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MU has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.95 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.95.

It is also worth noting that MU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

