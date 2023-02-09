Micron (MU) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed at $60.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 14.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Micron as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Micron to post earnings of -$0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 129.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.81 billion, down 51.1% from the year-ago period.

MU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.09 per share and revenue of $16.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -125.03% and -46.67%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.02% lower within the past month. Micron is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

