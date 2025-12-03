Micron (MU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Micron (MU) closed the most recent trading day at $234.16, moving -2.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 9.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Micron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 17, 2025. On that day, Micron is projected to report earnings of $3.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 110.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.54 billion, up 43.97% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17.36 per share and a revenue of $54.77 billion, signifying shifts of +109.41% and +61.97%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 8.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Micron holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Micron is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.34, which means Micron is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that MU currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.