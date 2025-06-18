Micron (MU) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Micron (MU) closed at $121.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

The chipmaker's stock has climbed by 22.67% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Micron in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on June 25, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.57, showcasing a 153.23% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.81 billion, indicating a 29.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

MU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $35.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +433.08% and +41.34%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Micron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Micron possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Micron is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.38. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.71 of its industry.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

