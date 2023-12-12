Micron (MU) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Micron (MU) closed at $78.16, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 4.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Micron in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 20, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.01, reflecting a 2425% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.6 billion, indicating a 12.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

MU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $21.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.07% and +38.84%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Micron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.08% higher. Micron presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

