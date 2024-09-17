Micron (MU) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Micron (MU) standing at $88.73, reflecting a +1.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 19.75% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Micron in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on September 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Micron to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 202.8%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.65 billion, indicating a 90.85% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% lower within the past month. Micron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Micron is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.37.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.