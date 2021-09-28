Micron (MU) Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

How well Micron (MU) can navigate the recent global chip shortage remains a constant debate between the bulls and bears. If judging solely by the stock’s reaction, there is doubt that the company can successfully navigate the supply chain disruption.

While Micron stock has been one of the better performers in the chip sector amid the chip-shortage issue, the shares have nonetheless pulled back and have now underperformed the S&P 500 index year to date, falling 1.5% against a 18.6% rise for the S&P 500 index. What’s more, the stock has lost 11% over the past six months, trailing the S&P 500’s 14.5% rise. But now could be be a good time to bet on the long-term recovery. The semiconductor giant is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Investors are still unsure about the demand prospects of memory chips, namely NAND and DRAM which are use in various mobile devices such as smartphones, as well as chips to power cloud computing, AI, and 5G. Over the past few quarters, there has been concerns about supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. As such, due to price softness in the chip market, Micron last week suffered a pair of price target cuts from both JPMorgan and KeyBanc Capital Markets. The former sees some DRAM "softness" heading into the new quarter and slashed its target price to $100 from $140, while the latter trimmed its target to $110 from $120.

Still, from current levels of $74 that implies potential premiums of almost 50%. Not only is Micron expected to beat its own revenue and profit forecast for the just-ended quarter, estimates suggests DRAM can account for closer to 80% of Micron's total fiscal-year revenues. But for the stock to respond favorably on Tuesday, Micron will need to issue guidance that firmly points to the confidence it has in the memory chip business, along with expanding profit margins.

For the quarter that ended August, the Boise, Idaho-based company is expected to earn $2.33 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.08 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to be $5.98 per share, up from $2.83 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of $27.65 billion would rise 29% year over year.

The projected full-year year-over-year rise in Micron’s revenue and profits would ordinarily support a rising stock price. But Micron shares have gone in the opposite direction. What’s more, not only does Micron’s execution deserves applause, there is some evidence that the cyclical nature of the memory chip business have begun to wane. The company’s growing exposure to GPUs and other high-value chip products is a bullish signal for long-term tailwind.

The company has topped consensus revenue and profit estimates in thirteen straight quarters. In Q3 not only did the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, Micron revenue surged 36% year over year. And analyst forecast revenue will grow 35% for the just-ended quarter. Notably, DRAM, which is under a supply crunch, accounted for 71% of revenue which rose by double-digit percentage points year over year.

In other words, Micron’s business is intact despite supply chain headwinds. And until there is clearer signs of disruption, Micron stock remains attractive thanks to its cheap valuation coupled with a healthy long-term outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.