Micron (MU) Q2 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

The improved prospects for memory chips have driven a rebound in Micron (MU) stock, which on Thursday closed at their highest point in more than a month. The stock has risen 8% and 4.5% in the past week and thirty days, respectively.

Micron has been one of the better performers in the chip sector, sharply outperforming both the tech sector and its peer group within semiconductors. Investors are eager to learn whether Micron can sustain the resiliency the stock has shown relative to its peers can carry over to the next quarter. According to Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely, who reiterated his Buy rating on the stock last week, there could be more gains on the horizon.

The memory semiconductor specialist is set to report second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. In the previous two quarters, the company has suffered through poor economics and macro issues. Aside from weak memory chip demand and falling prices, the company has also dealt with supply chain headwinds as well as rising interest rates, which has pressured demand for consumer PCs — a market that Micron relies on and one that was already highly volatile.

Evidenced by the recent stock movement, investors are optimistic that the memory business have reached its cyclical trough. Management, meanwhile, has made the best of the bad situation by trimming operating expenses to maintain margins and preserve the company’s balance sheet. These cost cuts have helped Micron achieve its profitability goals as it waits for demand and price stability to return.

For the quarter that ended February, the Boise, Idaho-based company is expected to lose 80 cents per share on revenue of $3.73 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.14 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion. For the full year, ending in August, the company is projected to lose $2.35 per share, reversing a year-ago profit of $8.35 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of $16.06 billion would decline 47.8% year over year.

The projected full-year decline in Micron’s revenue and profits is the key reason the stock has been under pressure over the past year, falling some 22%, compared to a 12% decline for the S&P 500 index. Despite the projected declines, the market appears nonetheless encouraged by the prospects of improved memory chip demand. What’s more, there are data points suggesting a rebound in smartphone and PC chips could be seen in the second half of the year.

Analysts expect Micron’s memory semiconductor inventories, which has pressured chip prices, to have peaked in the just-ended quarter. Inventories are expected to decline after the second quarter as a result of supply cutbacks. This means industry conditions should start to improve sometime in Q3. But will Micron management guide in a manner to support that belief? The fiscal Q1 earnings there were prolonged weakness in operations, leading to a miss on the top and bottom lines.

The company reported Q1 revenues of $4.09 billion, while adjusted EPS was a loss of 4 cents. The Street was looking for revenue of $4.1 billion with adjusted EPS for loss of 2 cents. Still, amid the challenging conditions during the quarter, the results were within the company’s own guidance. The company continues to take steps to improve its cost structure and reducing inventory. As such, on Tuesday the company will need to issue strong guidance that instills confidence that memory pricing will in fact recover as anticipated.

