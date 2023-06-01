Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Micron (MU) closed at $69.09, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 11.97% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Micron as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.69, down 126.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.69 billion, down 57.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.71 per share and revenue of $15.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -156.41% and -49.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Micron is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, putting it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

