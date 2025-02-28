Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed at $93.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Micron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 240.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.9 billion, indicating a 35.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.72 per share and a revenue of $35.22 billion, indicating changes of +416.92% and +40.27%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Micron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.27% lower. At present, Micron boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Micron is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.95 of its industry.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.